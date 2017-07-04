ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Twenty people from 17 countries will be naturalized as U.S. citizens at New York state’s official Fourth of July celebration in Albany.

The swearing-in ceremony is one of more than 65 around the country. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says nearly 15,000 people will become U.S. citizens at Fourth of July events.

The afternoon slate of events at the Empire State Plaza includes performances by the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band and the rock band Tonic.

The annual Independence Day event draws more than 20,000 people and features dozens of food and craft vendors, activities for children, and a big fireworks display after dark.