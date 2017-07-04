President Trump welcomed military families to the White House on Independence Day for a picnic and fireworks show, telling them, “I will always have your back.”

“There could be no greater privilege than serving as your commander-in-chief,” Mr. Trump told service members on the South Lawn, with first lady Melania Trump at his side. “I pledge my unwavering support for you, for your families and your missions.”

Noting the tens of thousands of U.S. military personnel who are on duty overseas, Mr. Trump said, “We are thanking them, praying for them and saluting them for their selfless sacrifice.”

The president, who is preparing for his second international trip beginning Wednesday, also gave a plug for his agenda. He was briefed earlier in the day about the latest missile test by North Korea.

“Our country is doing really, really well, no matter where you look,” the president said. “The economy is blazing, and on every front we’re doing well. We do have challenges, but we will handle those challenges, believe me.”