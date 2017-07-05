The U.S. Army has charged a soldier involved in a disastrous air drop that went viral on social media in 2016.

Military communities watched a “U.S. Army W.T.F! moments” Facebook video in droves after a C-130 air drop in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, in April 2016. The video featured at least three $220,000 Humvees plummeting to the ground like bombs after slipping from parachute harnesses.

“Oh! Yes! Yes! Yes!” one witness says through laughter as a Humvee makes impact — seemingly at terminal velocity.

Sgt. John Skipper of 1st Battalion, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team in Vicenza, Italy, was formally charged in May with destruction of government property and making a false official statement, Stars and Stripes reported Wednesday.

If convicted, the soldier could get up to 10 years in prison, a dishonorable discharge, and forfeiture of all pay and allowances.

“Should this case progress [to a court martial], we will continue to release information consistent with Army policy,” Maj. Juan Martinez, a spokesman for the 173rd Brigade, said Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

A separate investigation has been launched by military officials to determine who filmed the incident.

Warning: Video includes strong language.