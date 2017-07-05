JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Bail has been set at $500,000 for an Idaho man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Wyoming.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (bit.ly/2sqSqkW) Judge James Radda told 41-year-old Rudy Isla-Mejico that if he posted bond, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents would detain him because he also faces an immigration hearing. Isla-Mejico did not enter a plea on Monday.

Court records say Isla-Mejico has two DUI convictions in Blaine County, Idaho, along with misdemeanor convictions for speeding and driving without a license or insurance.

Charging documents say Isla-Mejico’s pickup was traveling in the wrong lane of Wyoming Highway 22 with its lights off on Friday night when it struck a car driven by 53-year-old Robert Arndt of Jackson. Arndt died and his wife was injured.

