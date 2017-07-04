CNN has come under fire for suggesting it will publish the identity of a private citizen if he behaves in a way that displeases the network.

Andrew Kaczynski, senior editor of CNN’s KFile, discovered the identity of the Reddit user who made a short video of President Trump tackling a man with CNN’s logo superimposed on his face to the ground.

CNN is withholding the man’s identity “because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again,” Mr. Kaczynski wrote in an article published Tuesday night.

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change,” he continued.

The video, taken from a 2007 World Wrestling Entertainment show in which Mr. Trump made an appearance, caused a firestorm when it was posted to Twitter by the president Sunday morning.

CNN denounced the president at the time and said the tweet would “encourage violence against reporters.”

The man behind the video, who goes by the Reddit username “HanA**holeSolo,” posted an apology to Reddit on Tuesday calling the video a “prank, nothing more.”

“The meme was created purely as satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news affiliation,” he wrote. “I had no idea anyone would take it and put sound to it and then have it put up on the President’s Twitter feed.”

He also apologized for posts that he said were “racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic,” calling them attempts to “get a reaction” out of people.

CNN said it unsuccessfully attempted to contact the man on Monday, the day before he issued the apology.

He called CNN back on Tuesday, after he posted the apology, and “sounded nervous about his identity being revealed and asked not to be named out of fear for his personal safety and for the public embarrassment it would bring to him and his family,” CNN reported.

CNN has not responded to requests for comment.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Mr. Kaczynski said CNN’s intent was “misinterpreted.”

This line is being misinterpreted. It was intended only to mean we made no agreement w/the man about his identity. https://t.co/9FL6EvTikx

— andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017





FYI “HanAssholeSolo” just called me.”I am in total agreement with your statement. I was not threatened in anyway.” https://t.co/7se1B8Z29D — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

Nevertheless, a swift backlash on social media ensued, with users accusing CNN of engaging in “extremely unethical” behavior and using the hashtag “#CNNBlackmail.”

I can’t emphasize how bad this is on CNN’s part. This is basically “don’t post stuff we don’t like or we’ll dox you.” Extremely unethical. pic.twitter.com/5bJZIZasH0 — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) July 5, 2017

“We’re not the enemy of the American people. We’ll just hunt you down and ruin the life of Americans who make fun of us online” — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2017

A news organization saying we reserve the right to dox someone if they don’t do what we want is a total non-issue, don’t worry guys https://t.co/JJFcGurTZ2 — Wowkieleaks (@Wokieleaksalt) July 5, 2017