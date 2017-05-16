The most popular Twitter trend in the United States is “#CNNBlackmail,” after CNN was accused of threatening to reveal the identity of the private citizen who made a video depicting President Trump beating up the news network.
CNN discovered the identity of the Reddit user who made a video showing Mr. Trump, in a World Wrestling Entertainment show from 2007, pretending to beat up a man who had a CNN logo superimposed on his face.
In an article published Tuesday night, CNN said it would not reveal the man’s identity because he is a private citizen and had apologized for making the video and offensive comments on Reddit.
But CNN also said it “reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”
CNN has not responded to a request for comment.