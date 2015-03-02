Linebacker Damien Wilson of the Dallas Cowboys was arrested Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

,Wilson was arrested outside Toyota Stadium during a fireworks show at the stadium, and was brought to the Frisco jail before being released after posting bond.

“We are aware of the situation and we are in the process of gathering information,” Rich Dalrymple, the Cowboys‘ senior vice president of public relations, said in an email. “We will not have a comment at this time.”

A fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2015, Wilson has had off-the-field incidents in the past, most recently injuring his eye during a paintball game last summer.