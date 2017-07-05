President Trump discussed the threat of North Korea with Egypt’s president Wednesday in an effort to marshal international isolation of Pyongyang.

While flying aboard Air Force One to Europe, Mr. Trump spoke with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt about North Korea’s test this week of an intercontinental ballistic missile that is capable of reaching Alaska.

“President Trump stressed the need for all countries to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea, stop hosting North Korean guest workers, and stop providing economic or military benefits to North Korea,” the White House said.

Mr. Trump also discussed with his Egyptian counterpart the ongoing diplomatic dispute between Qatar and its Arab neighbors, although the White House did not provide details of that conversation.