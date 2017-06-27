Hillary Clinton tweeted a link to her health care plan Wednesday afternoon after Republicans accused her of not offering a solution to Obamacare’s problems.

The Republican National Committee tweeted a clip of Mrs. Clinton saying, “We’ve got to fix what’s broken,” in reference to health care. The group then wrote, “Where’s your plan, @HillaryClinton?”

The former Democratic presidential nominee tweeted back, linking to her campaign’s health care plan.

“Right here. Includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 mil ppl off their coverage. Feel free to run w/it” she tweeted.

The Twitter exchange stemmed from the RNC calling out a number of Democrats who have acknowledged that Obamacare has issues, but who Republicans accuse of lacking their own solutions.