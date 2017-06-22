A fundraising email from the House Democrats campaign arm took a lot of flak Wednesday for lacking a message as the party continues to try and rebuild their platform.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sent out an email asking people to select which slogan they preferred for new bumper stickers, but many pointed to the lack of inspiration behind the options.

“Democrats 2018: I mean, have you seen the other guys?” read one of the stickers.

“She persisted, we resisted,” read another — the phrase coming from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who criticized Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren for violating the rules of the Senate floor during Attorney General Jeff Sessions nominating process.

Democrats have been facing heavy fire, even from within their own party, in wake of presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s devastating loss in November. Additionally, the party has since 2008 experienced historic losses on the state and local levels.

Party leaders have said they are in a rebuilding year similar to the one Republicans had after Mitt Romney’s presidential defeat in 2012.

Many are trying to push the party towards a more economic-based platform, which they feel has been lost as Democrats focused on a socially progressive message.