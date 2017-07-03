Rep. Trent Franks said Wednesday that if Planned Parenthood funding is added to the GOP health care bill, numerous Republican senators will no longer support it.

“I think a lot of us are ‘no’ votes,” the Arizona Republican said. “We can’t continue to subsidize abortion as part of health care. It’s just something that’s not American.” Mr. Franks said.

Some GOP senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, have said they were unlikely to support the bill without funds for Planned Parenthood. Ms. Collins intends on offering an amendment to allow the funding for Planned Parenthood to continue with the existing prohibition of funds being used for abortion procedures.

“Unfortunately, in the Senate right now, under reconciliation, they’re constrained under this Byrd rule that doesn’t give them any latitude for negotiation,” Mr. Franks said. “And so when there’s any differences whatsoever, we really don’t have the ability to put something in that would mollify people like Senator Collins and gain her vote.”

Mr. Franks said that any funding for abortions would take away support of many in the party, but that House members are willing to negotiate.