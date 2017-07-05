SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Attorneys for an immigrant rights group say the state of New Mexico is taking too much time to review past tax filings that could result in refunds to thousands of foreign nationals.

Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund attorney Marisa Bono on Wednesday told a district court judge that eight months have passed since the state signed an agreement to automatically return tax refunds that were wrongfully withheld in 2015.

The agreement has ended a lawsuit against the Taxation and Revenue Department alleging a practice of withholding tax refunds owed to foreign nationals starting in 2012 based on mismatched tax identification numbers.

An attorney for the agency says that complying with the agreement is a complicated task made more difficult during tax filing season and by a management shakeup.