HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s first appearance in front of a live TV audience was dominated by questions about the Senate’s health care legislation that he helped write.

Wednesday night’s appearance by Toomey in the Harrisburg studios of WHTM-TV came as the legislation awaits a Senate vote. He also took questions on medical marijuana and President Donald Trump, among other topics, but most questions focused on the health care bill he’s defending.

The hour-long question-and-answer session was Toomey’s first this year in public in front of an audience.

Protesters crowded outside WHTM and blocked entrances while protesting what they call the bill’s devastating cuts to Medicaid, including attendant care for the disabled.

The appearance was broadcast live by WHTM and sister stations in Erie, Altoona and Wilkes-Barre.