Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defended working with the president’s commission on voter fraud Wednesday saying no information would be released that isn’t publicly available.

“They want public information that the state has about voters. In the letter, they asked for the public information that may include — and then they list several factors,” Mr. Ashcroft said on CNN. “We are just going to release that publicly available information.”

He said there are instances of fraud in Missouri that he would like to crack down on ahead of the next election cycle.

“We in Missouri regularly see instances of pretty much every conceivable voter fraud that you can imagine,” Mr. Ashcroft said.

“The most recent case I would cite is we had an individual that tried to vote two ballots. They put two ballots in the voting box, they signed an affidavit that they had done it, but then they got to the witness stand and said you know I’ve had these prior problems, I’ve had these difficulties in life, and the jury said you know we don’t want to convict this person,” he said.

Mr. Ashcroft also said the cases should be looked into to see if there is a widespread problem or not so that states can move on to other issues.

“Why don’t we do this well and put this to rest? Either we have a problem with it, or we don’t. Let’s find out,” he said.