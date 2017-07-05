Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday that a New York City officer who was gunned down earlier in the day was “unjustly targeted” in an unprovoked attack.

The attorney general condemned the killing of 12-year department veteran Officer Miosotis Familia, who was fatally shot as she sat in a marked police vehicle.

“This murder in cold blood is a tragedy, and sadly it is the latest in a troubling series of attacks on police officers over the past two years,” Mr. Sessions said.

“These attacks must stop and we must honor the service of every law enforcement officer and the memory of those we have lost in the line of duty.”

Officer Familia was shot as she was stationed in a mobile command post, a RV-sized truck used as a communications hub during major events, like the Fourth of July.

She had been looking down, writing in her memo book, a police log where officers record their shift activity, when 34-year-old Alexander Bonds approached the vehicle and fired through the passenger-side window, striking her in the head.

Bonds fled the area, making it about a block before he was fatally shot by responding officers after police said he pulled out a revolver.

Mr. Sessions said Officer Familia, a mother of three, would be “remembered for her years of service and for the example of selflessness that she set protecting innocent people on our streets.”