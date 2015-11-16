The Hollywood City Commission in southern Florida voted Monday in favor of moving forward with renaming three local streets currently honoring Confederate generals.

Hollywood commissioners voted 5-2 on a pair of measures putting them on course to rename the controversial roadways once they return from summer recess, all but signaling the end of streets celebrating Robert E. Lee, John Bell Hood and Nathan Bedford Forrest, the latter widely regarded as a founding member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Calls to rename the streets have existed for years but were amplified in recent weeks amid the dismantling of other Confederate monuments in cities across the south.

Commissioners moved during Monday’s meeting to waive its policy of polling residents affected by the likely name change and agreed to vote on initiating as seamless as a renaming process as possible once they reconvene Aug. 30, the Miami Herald reported.

If the commissioners vote as expected after summer break, then Forrest Street will soon become Savannah Street, Hood Street will by renamed to Macon and Lee will become Louisville, according to The Hollywood Gazette.

All three streets run the length of Hollywood, a city of roughly 150,000, and both Forrest and Hood run through Liberia, a predominately black neighborhood, the Herald reported.

“It is time to change the names and the time is now,” Commissioner Debra Case insisted during Monday’s hourslong meeting, the Herald reported. “We must do the right thing and we must do it now.”

Commissioners have agreed not to seek an immediate change, however, and agreed Monday to dual-name the streets for two years once they ultimately agree to authorize the name changes.

In Florida and beyond, meanwhile, activists in several cities have successfully lobbied in recent months for the removal of monuments honoring the likes of Lee and other decorated Civil War soldiers on account of their ties to racism and slavery. New Orleans purged its last Confederate-era statue in May when it removed a monument to Lee from 1884, and last month Orlando dismantled a Confederate statue known as “Johnny Reb” after 100 years on display.