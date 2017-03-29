Rep. Maxine Waters said Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson doesn’t care about poor people and vowed to “take his a— apart” during a speech to black activists Saturday.

The California Democrat continued her calls to impeach President Trump on the Essence Festival stage in New Orleans, but she also took aim at Mr. Carson for his recent comments about immigrants and poor people.

“Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary,” Ms. Waters said, Essence reported. “He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave.”

“And if he thinks when he comes before my committee, where I am the ranking member of the [House Financial Services Committee], that I am going to give him a pass, I am going to take his a— apart,” she reportedly said.

Ms. Waters was referring to Mr. Carson’s remarks in March, when he referred to slaves brought to America as “immigrants.” He later clarified that “the slave narrative and immigrant narrative” in America are “two entirely different experiences.”

He was also criticized in May after he suggested poverty was largely due to people having the “wrong mindset.”

Ms. Waters told the crowd that she’s “taking off the gloves” with the Trump administration.

“I don’t honor him, I don’t respect him, and I am not going to tolerate him,” she said of the president, Essence reported. “I am going to do everything I can do to get him impeached.”

Ms. Water reportedly ended her speech by leading an “impeach 45” chant.