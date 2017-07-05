DAMASCUS, Ore. (AP) - A police dog was injured when a barricaded suspect struck him with a pipe during an arrest.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 35-year-old Mario Reyes-Orozco was arrested with the help of the dog after he locked himself in his Damascus home on Tuesday armed with an axe and a fireplace poker.

Orozco’s sister had called 911 to report that her brother was on drugs and had threatened the family with an axe.

He will be charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a law enforcement animal after treatment for a dog bite.

The police dog named Grimm is being treated for some swelling from being hit with the pipe.