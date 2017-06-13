House Majority Whip Steve Scalise took a turn for the worse Wednesday night, according to a statement released by his congressional office that said he’s been readmitted to the intensive care unit.

The statement, from Medstar Washington Hospital Center, where the congressman has been recovering from last month’s startling attack, said there are “new concerns for infection” from the wounds.

“His condition is listed as serious,” the hospital said.

Mr. Scalise was shot while practicing baseball with colleagues last month ahead of the annual congressional baseball game, which pits Republicans against Democrats to raise charity. A gunman targeted the GOP congressman as they practiced at a field in Alexandria the day before the game.