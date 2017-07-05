President Trump donated the first few months of his White House salary to Antietam National Battlefield, the national park in Maryland that preserves the hallowed ground of the bloodiest day of the Civil War, the government said Wednesday.

Mr. Trump’s first quarter salary of $78,333 was matched by an anonymous donor who gave another $22,000, bringing the gift to $100,000, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said.

The donation will restore an historic house on the battlefield, and will help replace fencing.

“As both the Secretary of the Interior and a military veteran, I’m deeply honored and humbled to deliver the donation to Antietam National Battlefield on behalf of President Trump,” Mr. Zinke said. “The president’s donation will allow generations of Americans to learn about our history and heritage on this sacred site.”

Mr. Trump promised to forgo his salary as president, saying he would instead donate it to the federal government. Wednesday’s announcement marks the first installment of those donations.