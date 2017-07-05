VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - Leaders of a Mississippi city have replaced its police and fire chiefs.

Local media report Vicksburg’s mayor and two aldermen made the moves in a Wednesday meeting, promoting police Capt. Milton Moore and Deputy Fire Chief Craig Danczyk.

Moore replaces Walter Armstrong, who had been police chief for eight years. Danczyk replaces Charles Atkins.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says he wanted a new police chief to help cut crime.

It was the first meeting under Vicksburg’s amended city charter, which now allows the mayor to appoint the police chief with one alderman’s approval.

Moore and Danczyk begin work Wednesday.