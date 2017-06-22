BOSTON (AP) - Immigration activists and labor groups are rallying in Boston in opposition to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The “Here to Stay” rally takes place Thursday at noon at the Irish Famine Memorial in downtown.

Members of the Service Employees International Union, the Irish International Immigrant Center and the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition are among those organizing the event.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, is also slated to speak.

Rally organizers say they’re opposed to Trump’s temporary travel ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries, among other immigration policies.

They’re also calling for an end to the deportation proceedings against Chelsea resident Francisco Rodriguez, a janitor from El Salvador who has been in the country since 2006 and was denied asylum in 2009.