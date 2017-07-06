ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The mayor of Albuquerque has unveiled a plan to clean up crime in the city’s downtown.

The unveiling comes two weeks after a prominent downtown business publicly condemned a plague of crime, homelessness, drug addiction and trash in the area.

Mayor Richard Berry says his five-point plan is in response to this business and others that came to the city and asked for change.

The plan includes a greater police presence in the area, as well as additional street sweepers, graffiti control and trash cleanup. It also includes services for people suffering from homelessness, substance abuse and mental health issues.

Berry says the administration wants to make sure the effort is sustainable and can be carried over to the city’s next leaders.