MESA, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona police department responded to claims officers used excessive force while apprehending a man.

Mesa Police Det. Steve Berry said Wednesday it is too early to know if any wrongdoing took place.

Local civil rights activist Rev. Jarrett Maupin released cellphone video Tuesday of a June 19 confrontation between two Mesa police officers and Jason Barton.

Police say Barton illegally crossed the street, and then ran off when officers tried to approach him.

Barton claims he was not jaywalking. He claims the walk sign that was counting down showed he had time to cross.

The video shows the officers tackling Barton, pulling his hands in opposite directions and telling him to stop resisting arrest.

Barton is being charged with allegedly having marijuana, drug paraphernalia, obstruction and resisting arrest.