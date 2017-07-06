By - Associated Press - Thursday, July 6, 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol officials say agents at an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona found a Mexican woman hiding in the trunk of a car.

A Border Patrol canine alerted Tucson Sector agents from the Sonoita Border Patrol Station to something suspicious in the trunk Monday.

While talking to the 48-year-old woman driving the car, agents opened the trunk and discovered the 40-year-old Mexican woman.

Both women were arrested.

Authorities say the driver is a U.S. citizen and is facing human-smuggling charges while the woman in the trunk is being charged for immigration violations.

The names of the two women haven’t been released.

