Opioid prescribing in the U.S. reached its peak in 2010 and then started a slow decline, yet patients are still filling far more prescriptions than they were at the close of the 1990s, government scientists said Thursday in a study that underscores the deep roots of the painkiller and heroin epidemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of 2015, the U.S. was prescribing four times as many opioid painkillers as Europe and three times as much as it did in 1999, when prescribing practices were still at an OK level.

“The bottom line remains we still have too many people receiving opioids prescriptions for too many days at too high a dose,” Acting CDC Director Anne Schuchat said.

CDC said prescribing rates increased steadily during the last decade and crested at 81 prescriptions per 100 people in 2010, before sliding down to 70 prescription per 100 by 2015 — the most recent year for which data is available. The 2015 rate is a slightly lower rate than in 2006.

Despite the good trend line on prescribing, the number of opioid-related overdose deaths is rising, as powerful synthetics such as fentanyl flood the drug market and claim the lives of people who were already hooked, the report found.

Research shows a significant portion of those who turn to illicit opioids started out on prescription drugs.

The CDC also said prescribing rates varied widely from county to county, with patients in some areas filling six times the amount of prescriptions as others.

Opioid prescriptions were filled at particularly high rates in large towns and small cities that serve as population centers in rural areas, likely because patients in relatively isolated areas haven’t been exposed to other treatment options or clinicians there hadn’t broken the habit of relying on opioids to treat pain.

Areas with high rates of unemployment or people with diabetes and arthritis also prescribed at higher rates, since patients might seek at opioids for pain related to those conditions.

“It seems like where you live right now determines how much opioid prescribing you’re exposed to,” Dr. Schuchat said.

Appalachian states have particularly high prescribing rates, though the CDC said “no region is exempt” from the problem.

Officials said they will scrub new data as it comes in to see if 2016 prescribing guidelines are smoothing out geographic disparities by encouraging all doctors to think twice before they start anyone on an opioid.

They’re encouraging doctors to consider non-opioid painkillers or other ways to manage pain, such as physical therapy or exercise.

For a historical comparison, the CDC said it warned against the high-dosage prescriptions in 2009 and 2010, and that the tide of pills started to decline afterward.

“It can take a while to change practices, but I think there’s some heartening news in today’s report,” Dr. Schuchat said.

Opioids were linked to roughly 33,000 deaths in 2015 — roughly half of them from prescription painkillers — prodding Congress to try and to get its arms around the problem, which is affecting every corner of the country.

Lawmakers approved $500 million each for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 to combat the epidemic as part of a bipartisan medical-innovation bill known as 21st Century Cures. The Health and Human Services Department started to dole out the money earlier this year.

Moderate senators are seeking $45 billion over 10 years to combat the opioids problem as part of revisions to a Senate GOP health bill that’s stalled amid intraparty tensions over how far Congress should go in gutting the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The money is equivalent to the $4.5 billion-per-year in funding that would be cut from opioids treatment if Congress scrapped Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, according to university studies.

State attorneys general, meanwhile, are taking opioid manufacturers and companies along the supply chain to court, saying their marketing and distribution tactics resulted in a glut of pills that fed the opioid epidemic in their towns and cities.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed one such lawsuit last week, joining Missouri, Ohio and Mississippi as states that say companies must be held accountable or the public health crisis, akin to the legal campaign against tobacco companies the 1990s.