The group that runs the Congressional Baseball Game received a check for $5,000 Thursday from President Trump in the wake of last month’s shooting that left a U.S. congressman gravely injured.

Mr. Trump promised $50,000 from administration officials, Yahoo News reported. The check is the first portion of the promised amount.

Five people were injured in the June 14 when a gunman opened fire on an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field where GOP lawmakers were practicing for the game. Among the injured was House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who was recently readmitted to the hospital for a possible infection from the gunshot wound to his hip.