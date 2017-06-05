President Trump’s son accused CNN of bullying citizens in the debate concerning an internet meme.

“Also CNN: Let’s bully and intimidate citizens online so they never question our #fakenews again! #CNNBlackmail” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in response to a New York Times article that accused the president of bullying the network.

Donald Trump Jr. has made the CNN story about a Reddit user and the now infamous GIF of President Trump beating up a CNN icon a main focus of his — tweeting about it constantly over the past few days.

“If only @CNN spent as much time tracking down info on IRS targeting, Fast & Furious, Iran deal etc as they did a meme writer! #CNNBlackmail” he tweeted Wednesday.

The network has been accused of blackmailing the user by saying that they would not reveal his identity, but retained the right to do so if he withdrew his apology. Some have said CNN may have committed a crime in tracking down the person’s identity, including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.