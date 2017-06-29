President Trump jokingly bemoaned Thursday that he’s not sharing in the rising wealth that the U.S. stock market is generating for other Americans.

In comments at a meeting with central European leaders in Poland, Mr. Trump said the U.S. economy is “very strong.”

“We’re doing tremendously well. Our stock market just hit an all-time high,” Mr. Trump said. “We’ve picked up in market value almost $4 trillion since November 8th, which was the election. Personally, I picked up nothing, but that’s all right. Everyone else is getting rich. That’s OK. I’m very happy.”

Mr. Trump held onto most of his real-estate holdings when he became president, but he did sell stocks, including shares in Amazon, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Goldman Sachs, Toyota and other firms.

Forbes magazine estimated in March that Mr. Trump’s net worth was $3.5 billion, down from $3.7 billion last October and lower than his all-time high of $4.5 billion in 2015.

The president filed financial disclosure forms in June showing that he has real estate and hotel assets are worth at least $1.4 billion, although it’s difficult to assess the full extent of his holdings.

Central European nations are working on an initiative to rebuild their infrastructure, and Mr. Trump promoted the U.S. as a ready and willing partner in that effort due to its strong economy and low unemployment.

We make the best equipment in the world by far,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re adding many billions of dollars of brand-new equipment. And the United States is doing very well — very strong. We’ve taken off restrictions, and people are really moving hard. Greater access to energy markets, fewer barriers to energy trade and development, and strengthening energy security is what we’re looking to do.”