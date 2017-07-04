President Trump’s recent tweet containing an altered video of himself assaulting CNN personified is officially his most retweeted post since joining Twitter in 2009, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The controversial clip was retweeted more than 340,000 times since being shared by the president’s personal Twitter account Sunday morning, a Twitter spokesperson told The Associated Press early Wednesday, effectively making it his most successfully social media post ever in terms of retweets.

The tweet contains an video of Mr. Trump at a professional wrestling event in 2007 edited to show the president pummeling a person whose head’s been replaced with CNN’s logo. The video reportedly originated on a Reddit forum frequented by Mr. Trump’s supporters and has been widely panned by Republicans and Democrats alike for seemingly advocating violence against journalists.

By Thursday afternoon the post had amassed over 350,000 retweets and more than a half-million “likes,” according to Twitter’s own accounting.

The president launched his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, in March 2009, and has since used the account to push out over 35,0000 tweets. He inherited the official White House account, @POTUS, upon taking office in January, and used that account Sunday to retweet the wrestling video moments after his initial post. Combined the two profiles are followed by over 42 million Twitter accounts.

Mr. Trump’s most retweeted Twitter post prior to Sunday’s musing was a tweet from Election Day that said “TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” It’s been retweeted about 339,000 times in the eight month’s since Mr. Trump’s election.