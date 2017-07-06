The website the president’s integrity commission is using to collect voter information from states is vulnerable to hacking or leaking of data, a top computer expert said Thursday as privacy advocates beseeched a federal judge to derail the panel’s data sweep.

Harry R. Lewis, a Harvard University professor, said he looked at the U.S. Army website the president’s commission is using, and each time he checked it he got a warning from his web browser that the connection wasn’t solid.

One browser said “attackers might be trying to steal your information,” while another said sending data to the site “could put your confidential information at risk.”

“It is my opinion that [the website] is not a secure website for the transfer of personal data,” Mr. Lewis said in sworn written testimony filed with a federal judge in D.C.

The commission, chaired by Vice President Pence, has been battling a rocky start, with a number of states saying they’ll resist efforts to obtain their public voter information, and with one group — the Electronic Privacy Information Center — filing an emergency lawsuit accusing the panel of breaking federal laws.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly is speeding the case along, and has prodded the Trump administration on what steps it’s taking to shield sensitive information from being leaked or hacked.

Commission Vice Chairman Kris W. Kobach has filed briefs with the court insisting that the website, run by the U.S. Army, is safe, as is another email address the commission maintains inside the vice president’s office.

But Mr. Lewis’s declaration counters those claims.

Mr. Lewis is a member of EPIC, the group that’s sued.