PHOENIX (AP) - Protesters opposed to a health care bill in the U.S. Senate have been arrested at Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake’s Phoenix and Tucson offices.

The protesters were arrested Thursday as they were trying to sway the Republican’s vote on the stalled bill repealing much of former President Barack Obama’s health overhaul.

Pima County Sheriff’s deputies say two men were arrested for trespassing at Flake’s Tucson office. One reportedly made a comment about last month’s shooting that critically wounded Rep. Steve Scalise that a Flake staffer perceived as a threat. That man was also booked on a threat charge.

A similar protest at Flake’s Phoenix office led to several arrests Thursday.

Flake is a key vote for the health care repeal bill but hasn’t indicated how he’ll vote.