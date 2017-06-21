Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen officially announced her intention to run for Senate in Nevada in 2018.

Ms. Rosen said that former Sen. Harry Reid reached out to her in a phone call a few months ago and urged her to run.

“He told me to think about it and that’s what I did when I came home to talk to my husband,” she told the Nevada Independent.

She will challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who Democrats have made their number one target heading into the midterms. Mr. Heller is seen as the party’s best chance to flip a Senate seat in a year where they are mostly on the defense.

Ms. Rosen is currently serving her first term as the U.S. representative for the 3rd congressional district, which includes the area south of Las Vegas. Mr. Reid encouraged her to run for the House seat as well heading into 2016.