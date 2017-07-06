PALCO, Kan. (AP) - Republican Sen. Jerry Moran is expected to face tough questions about health care at a town hall meeting in a small western Kansas community.

Moran’s event Thursday was his first scheduled town hall meeting during the July Fourth congressional break and came after he said he opposed a bill overhauling health care drafted by top Senate Republicans.

The event was in Palco. It has fewer than 300 residents and is about 270 miles west of the Kansas City area.

A Moran town hall in June in the Kansas City area sometimes grew rowdy. Critics of the Senate GOP plan were promising to transport people to Thursday’s event.

But Palco is in Rooks County. President Donald Trump received 84 percent of the vote there in last year’s election.