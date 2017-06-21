The White House will collect and store the mass of voter data President Trump’s new integrity commission is seeking, the panel’s vice chairman said Thursday in a court filing meant to try to defuse a lawsuit seeking to derail the commission’s work.

Kris W. Kobach, the vice chairman and also secretary of state in Kansas, also said that one of the commission’s members is part of another federal agency, but is not acting in her official capacity while she serves on the voter integrity commission.

Mr. Kobach made the filing in response to questions from a federal judge who’s considering an emergency lawsuit by the Electronic Privacy Information Center, which said Mr. Kobach’s request for voter data from all 50 states violates federal privacy and electronic communications laws.

The commission argues it’s not subject to those laws because it’s an advisory panel to Mr. Trump, not a regulatory agency.

Last week, Mr. Kobach requested names, dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers and other information — when publicly available — from the states. A number of state elections officials are also resisting turning over that information, either because they disagree with Mr. Trump’s commission or because they fear their voters’ information would be vulnerable to hacking.

In his court filing, Mr. Kobach said the commission is using a website operated by the U.S. Army to receive large files from state elections officials. The information will then be stored by the White House, he said.

He also provided a fill current list of members:

• Vice President Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States, Chair (R).

• Secretary Kris Kobach, Secretary of State for Kansas, Vice Chair (R).

• Secretary Connie Lawson, Secretary of State of Indiana (R).

• Secretary Bill Gardner, Secretary of State of New Hampshire (D).

• Secretary Matt Dunlap, Secretary of State of Maine (D).

• Ken Blackwell, former Secretary of State of Ohio (R).

• Commissioner Christy McCormick, Election Assistance Commission (R).

• David Dunn, former Arkansas State Representative (D).

• Mark Rhodes, Wood County, West Virginia Clerk (D).

• Hans von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow, Heritage Foundation (R).