It was an inglorious moment for the press covering President Trump.

Two of three press vans got separated from Mr. Trump’s motorcade in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, forcing frustrated journalists to miss the president’s meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Peter Nicholas of the Wall Street Journal, a pool reporter riding in one of the vans, said the vehicles “somehow” lost the rest of the motorcade, led by Mr. Trump’s limousine, while driving through Hamburg on the way to the meeting.

“We drove around the city unescorted and when when we finally reached the hotel where the leaders were meeting, the [photo] opportunity [of the meeting] had come and gone,” Mr. Nicholas reported. “We stood outside on the street in a state of confusion while press wranglers tried to locate our wayward vans and regroup.”

One van, carrying television reporters, did arrive with the motorcade at the site of the meeting and witnessed Mr. Trump shaking hands with Mrs. Merkel before the leaders continued their formal discussions behind closed doors.

White House staffers are in charge of arranging transportation for the press pool on presidential trips, and for providing drivers for the press vans in the motorcade.