President Trump’s sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t getting any easier.

Russia on Thursday blocked a U.N. Security Council Resolution drafted by the U.S. that called for “significant measures” in response to North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The U.S. circulated the statement among the 15-member council after announcing plans for a new sanctions resolution against the nuclear-armed regime in North Korea. But an objection by Russia killed the statement, said a U.N. diplomat.

Russian officials argued that the missile launch Tuesday had not been verified as an intercontinental missile.

North Korea claimed it was an ICBM. The U.S. and U.N. also determined that Hwasong-14 missile launched by North Korea was of intercontinental range.

Mr. Trump and his administration have stepped up with tough rhetoric against the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un since the missile launch, which was North Korea’s first successful test of an ICBM.

The missile is believed capable of reaching Alaska.

The draft statement circulated by the U.S. recalled that the council had agreed to take “further significant measures” in the event of another nuclear test or missile launch and that the top UN body would “begin to work immediately on such measures.”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.