Attorneys general from several states are suing Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for delaying protections for students victim of fraudulent colleges, reports the Washington Post.

The protection rule, known as the borrower defense to repayment, erases the debt of students who were deceived by fraudulent colleges. It dates back to the 1990s, but the Obama administration revised it in 2016.

Nineteen state attorneys general are suing her over the delay saying she’s violating federal law by failing to enact the revised protection.

The changes were set to take place this month, but Ms. DeVos has delayed the implementation arguing that she would task a new committee to rewrite the rule.

Her argument was that the Obama administration’s revisions put too much of the burden on taxpayers.