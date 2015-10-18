More efforts need to be made for follow-up with patients at risk of suicide immediately following their discharge from inpatient treatment and many years after, researchers concluded based on a wide ranging study on suicide that spanned patient data from 1948 until 2016.

The study, titled “Suicide Rates After Discharge from Psychiatric Facilities,” was published in the July issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association and argues that access to long-term care and assistance is necessary for people with suicidal ideas or behaviors.

According to federal data, suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth and adults aged 15 through 34, and the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S., with over 44,000 people taking their own life annually.

According to federal data, suicides nationally have increased between 2011 and 2015, from 12.3 to 13.3 per 100,000, respectively.

Suicide prevention and prevention of attempted suicide among youths are part of the federal government’s “Healthy People 2020,” goals, which seeks to reduce rates of both by ten percent.

Additionally, these numbers fail to account for the ripple effect suicide has on family, friends and communities, said Dr. Christine Moutier, the chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention but was not involved in the study.

A 2015 survey conducted by the AFSP found that more than half of American adults (55%) have been affected by suicide in some way.

“We’re talking about the majority of the public and yet, people are just now, I think society is coming out of the shadows of being able to talk about this issue. So they don’t know that they’re not alone, so that is a very important part of the culture change that is happening around suicide prevention,” Dr. Moutier said.

For this latest study, Dr. Moutier said that what’s shocking is that the breadth of the research further cements the idea of the need to recognize and manage long term suicidal risk factors.

Conducted by researchers at the University of New South Wales in Australia, the study analyzed data from 100 studies from all over the world that included close to 5 million patient follow-ups and over 17,000 suicides.

Researchers focused on the rate of suicide after discharge from psychiatric facilities ranging from three months to many years.

“The immediate post-discharge period is a time of marked risk,” the author’s wrote in the conclusion, “but rates of suicide remain high for many years after discharge. Patients admitted because of suicidal ideas or behaviors and those in the first months after discharge should be a particular focus of concern. Previously admitted patients should be able to access long-term care and assistance.”

For Dr. Moutier, the findings support the idea that hospitalized treatment, while providing a safe place for patients to explore the triggering factors that lead to their attempt of suicide or thoughts to attempt suicide, does not offer a quick fix in countering the multiple elements that drive people to the extreme of suicide.

“All of that is not new information, however, I don’t think it’s widely known information,” she said. “So this is an important study both because it’s the largest meta analysis that’s ever been done on the topic, that I’m aware of, but also because it’s information that is worthwhile for health care providers as well as families, and just citizens to be aware of.”

In an accompanying editorial, Dr. Mark Olfson, a professor of Psychology at Columbia University Medical Center, argues that despite suicide being the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., there have yet to be any meaningful gains in decreasing the number of people who commit suicide and actually, the number of people killing themselves is increasing.

“The clinical message of these findings is clear: universal and continuing suicide prevention interventions are needed for patients after psychiatric hospital discharge,” he wrote, adding that more support is needed for clinical monitoring in the first few months after a patient is discharged from treatment.

The most shocking aspect of the findings was that even 10 years after hospital discharge, “people continued to be at roughly twenty times higher suicide risk than the general population,” Dr. Olfson wrote in an email to the Washington Times.

Both Dr. Moutier and Dr. Olfson point out that even though today we have a number of novel treatments that can help reverse these trends, however, investment and management of post-treatment follow-up fail to take advantage of successful practices.

“The level of funding is a drop in the bucket, is a pittance compared to every other life threatening health problem in our nation,” Dr. Moutier said.

The AFSP is fully funded by donations and offers grants between $30,000 and $500,000 for suicide prevention research.

While a representative from the National Institutes of Mental Health was not immediately available for comment, the organization’s website provides data of which mental disorders the bulk of funding is allocated. From the most funding to the least is depression, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, HIV/Aids, Bi-polar disorder, autism, PTSD and then suicide. However, it can be argued that treatment of those mental disorders can help mitigating triggering risk factors for suicide.

To counter the funding gap, Dr. Olfson proposed in his editorial making use of mobile health technologies with text messaging to enable frequent patient monitoring and a close resource for patients to reach out to or medical professionals to intervene in a time of crises.

“Even brief contacts during high-risk periods can make a real difference in patients’ lives,” he wrote in an email to the Times.

Dr. Moutier says that the despite the negative appearance of the data, that the time of discharge is so high risk, this doesn’t mean that available treatments are ineffective or unavailable. “Part of health advocacy for any health condition is as a family member or the person suffering yourself is to learn more about what’s out there,” she said.

