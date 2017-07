WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak says service between Baltimore and Washington is suspended while officials investigate a report of a suspicious item along the tracks.

Amtrak said in a statement Friday that a suspicious item was reported along the tracks south of the Baltimore-Washington International Airport Rail Station. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says service was suspended at just before 11 a.m.

Amtrak says service will be suspended until an investigation is complete.