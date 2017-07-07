President Trump tweeted Friday that many at the G-20 summit in Germany were talking about the hacking at the Democratic National Committee.

“Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!” Mr. Trumptweeted. Mr. Podesta was Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager for the 2016 presidential election.

He also called out the media saying that he will never receive fair coverage, but that he’ll continue doing his work.

“I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He also added that he was looking forward to meeting with the other leaders today, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss. #G20Summit #USA,” he tweeted.