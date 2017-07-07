COVINGTON, Tenn. (AP) - Prosecutor Mike Dunavant has been elected president of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.

As conference president, Dunavant will have oversight of budget, personnel and property managing issues within the state’s 31 district attorneys’ offices. The group also lobbies state lawmakers on criminal justice issues and rains prosecutors, criminal investigators and victim witness coordinators.

Dunavant has served as chief prosecutor in the 25h Judicial District that includes five West Tennessee counties: Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton. He was elected to his first eight-year term as district attorney in 2006 and re-elected in 2014.

Dunavant earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The General Assembly created the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference in 1961.