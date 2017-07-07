OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former lawmaker from Oklahoma City has agreed to pay the state more than $112,000 for misusing campaign donations for personal expenses.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2uzA5Ut ) that former Republican Sen. Kyle Loveless also agreed never to hold public office again, not to become a state lobbyist and never to act as a paid political consultant in Oklahoma.

The conditions are part of a settlement approved Friday by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. Loveless agreed to the conditions to resolve the ethics investigation and a criminal investigation into his campaign finances.

Loveless acknowledged misusing more than $100,000 from his 2012 and 2016 campaigns for personal expenses, such as theater and sporting event tickets, clothing, toys, medical expenses, and home and automobile repairs.

He resigned from the Legislature on April 27.