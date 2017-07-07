Washington Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez missed out on a potential All-Star spot Friday afternoon, as MLB announced that Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Alex Wood would replace teammate Clayton Kershaw on the NL roster.

With Kershaw scheduled to pitch Sunday and thus ineligible to play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami, a replacement was needed and quickly found in the form of Wood. The lefty is 10-0 in 15 appearances this season, 13 of them starts, boasting a 1.67 ERA over 80.2 innings.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, holds a 7-4 record over 113.1 innings pitched with an ERA of 2.86 and 110 strikeouts. He is the second National to miss making the All-Star team this week, as third baseman Anthony Rendon failed to win the Final Vote Thursday. Instead, the fans elected another Dodger, third baseman Justin Turner.