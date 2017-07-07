PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Portland veteran who served in Iraq has been detained by federal immigration authorities and is being held at a detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

Rose Riley, an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman, told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday (http://bit.ly/2u1qh8F) that 41-year-old Chong Hwan Kim was detained because of a recent first-degree arson conviction.

Kim arrived in the United States at age 5 from South Korea with his family.

He was warned by a judge after his latest conviction that his immigration status could be in jeopardy if he got into more legal trouble.

KOIN-TV also reported on Kim’s detention and (http://bit.ly/2uAMffK) says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Court records show Kim has been convicted of multiple crimes in the past five years, including robbery, burglary and arson.