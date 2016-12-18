John Podesta rebuked President Trump on Friday for bringing up his infamous stolen documents during the G-20 Summit.

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman unleashed a string of insults at the commander in chief for mentioning him in connection with DNC hacks during the 2016 election. Mr. Trump said world leaders at the Group of 20 Summit were “talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA.”

The president’s tweet from Hamburg, Germany, came in conjunction with his first sit-down meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“On a x-country road trip with my wife,” Mr. Podesta started out in a seven-tweet series. “Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20. Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. God only knows what you’ll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the US at the G20.”

WikiLeaks released thousands of documents belonging to Democratic National Committee in 2016, which led to the resignation of then-Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange went on to release roughly 50,000 stolen emails belonging to Mr. Podesta.

Former FBI Director James B. Comey told lawmakers in January that “multiple requests” were sent to the DNC to secure its servers, but the agency was denied.

“We’d always prefer to have access hands-on ourselves if that’s possible,” Mr. Comey said Jan. 10.

“The FBI repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data, only to be rebuffed until well after the initial compromise had been mitigated,” a senior law-enforcement official told The Hill at the time. “This left the FBI no choice but to rely upon a third party for information. These actions caused significant delays and inhibited the FBI from addressing the intrusion earlier.”