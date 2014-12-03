Maine’s secretary of state said Friday he was unable to turn over voter information to the president’s commission despite being a member of it.

“The problem that we ran into was that the request that came from the commission said that all information conveyed to commission was going to be necessarily public information — under Maine law anyone who accesses voter list, has to keep that information confidential,” Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said on CNN.

Mr. Dunlap said that Russian hacking wasn’t a concern in his state since they still use paper ballots, but that he understood why other states wanted to investigate the foreign government’s influence.

He did say, however, he believes in the commission’s goal of trying to make elections work better.

“I thought that being part of this would help further that cause — that we should talk about what makes elections work well. As well as [discuss] some of the barrier that could be put before voters that would discourage them from participating in the democratic process,” Mr. Dunlap said.