Rep. Michael McCaul said Friday that President Trump needs to admit that Russia was the sole actor in the election meddling last fall.

“I’ve had a lot of classified briefings. It’s clearly convincing evidence that Russia was meddling in our elections,” Mr. McCaul, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said on CNN. “And I think he knows that. And I think the sooner he admits that and moves on, he’ll be in a better position.”

The Texas Republican said the president might be having a hard time admitting to the election interference out of concern it would undermine his electoral victory.

“I think he perhaps thinks it undermines the credibility of his election possibly. I think he also had a healthy skepticism of the intelligence community in the beginning when they presented the dossier to him. But I think since that, in time he’s grown into the office and has a deeper appreciation and understanding what the intel community can provide,” he said.