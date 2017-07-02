SALEM, Ore. (AP) - State-sponsored health care will be accessible for more than 14,000 children in Oregon who were brought to the United States illegally, under a bill the Legislature has passed and that has been championed by the governor.

Debate over the measure, which passed the House 37-23 on Friday, was testy at times on the last day of the 2017 legislative session. It culminated a wave of legislation aimed at protecting immigrants against a federal crackdown by the Trump administration, which is stepping up deportations and vows to build a wall along the Mexican border.

The state estimates the cost of extending the health care will be $36.1 million over 18 months starting in January 2018, when the bill takes effect.