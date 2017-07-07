Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Friday that President Trump needs to emphasize to Russia that there will be consequences for meddling in the U.S. elections last fall.

“What President Trump has to do is leave no doubt in Putin’s mind is that he knows and he accepts the unanimous findings of the intelligence agency that in fact Russia interfered in our election and that Russia will pay a price for it,” Mr. Blumenthal said on CNN.

“President Trump has to tell Putin, who is an adversary not an ally, that Russia will pay a price if Russia repeats this kind of meddling in our election,” the Connecticut Democrat added.

Mr. Blumenthal also said he agrees that in retrospect there is more former President Barack Obama could’ve done to address the situation before the election took place.

“I agree that the Obama administration could have done more and sooner. They should have, in retrospect,” he said.